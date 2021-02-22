The United States has surpassed 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus, far more than any country in the world, as the world enters its second year of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The death toll sits at 500,071, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. surpassed 450,000 deaths at the beginning of February.

The first U.S. COVID-19 death was reported on Feb. 29, though it was later revealed that the first American death from the novel coronavirus occurred earlier in February.

Since then, the number of Americans who have died of COVID-19 rivals the population of the entire cities of Atlanta, or Sacramento, California — and larger than the estimated populations of Kansas City, Omaha, Nebraska, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

