APOPKA, Fla. — Hannah Johnson of Apopka has dedicated her life to training horses.

“Three hundred sixty-five days a year,” Johnson said. “Horses don’t know when there’s a holiday.”

She takes Plymouth Sorrento Road north every day to take care of them.

But at Kelly Park Road in Apopka, she waits and waits and waits.

“When I have two minutes to wait, I turn my car off,” Johnson said. “You know, it’s a waste of gas.”

“Even though there’s little to no traffic on Kelly Park Road, the sensors still make drivers on Plymouth Sorrento Road wait at the traffic signal,” Johnson said.

After waiting with her to time out the signal, it was a 1-minute, 51-second wait.

“The traffic lights are not triggered by the traffic in the particular lanes,” Johnson said.

It doesn’t matter how many cars are waiting at the light, it doesn’t trip the sensors to change the signals, Johnson said.

“Especially on a weekend morning when I’m going north and I’m sitting here for 2 minutes, I’m thinking that’s just not very smart,” she said.

Turns out, it may be construction nearby that’s causing the frustration.

Apopka’s operations and maintenance manager at public works said the sensors next to the traffic signals that detect if traffic is backed up were dirty.

So after being alerted to the problem, he cleaned the sensors.

In an email, Johnson said wait times at the signal have drastically improved since then. Now the wait time is just 45 seconds at the light instead of 2 minutes.

For Johnson, that means more time with her horses.

“It has been my life, and my love and my livelihood,” Johnson said.