BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Claims that the soon-to-be-closed Hotel Henry is refusing to return thousands in wedding deposits are being reviewed by the state’s top prosecutor.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office says it’s looking into allegations against Hotel Henry and its owner-operator City-Inn Buffalo, LLC.

The AG’s office confirms that couples who paid for wedding reception dates later this year and next were reportedly told by hotel officials their deposit wouldn’t be refunded after it closed.

Less than a week ago, the company announced plans to permanently shut down the hotel on Buffalo’s Richardson Olmsted Campus next Saturday, February 27.

Owners say the closure is due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and other challenges, although city records show City-Onn Buffalo received $666,000 from the Federal Paycheck Protection Loan program last April.

Those records show the funding was meant to help keep 132 hotel staff on the payroll.

The AG’s office says this is an unfortunate situation it’s seen in other areas around the state.

Anyone who’s had a similar encounter with Hotel Henry can file a complaint online or call the Attorney General’s help line at 1-800-771-7755.