ORLANDO, Fla. — Joe Rohde, who worked at Walt Disney Imagineering for 40 years, has landed a new role at Virgin Galactic.

Rohde has been named the company’s first-ever Experience Architect, where he will serve as a strategic adviser to help design and guide experiences for aspiring astronauts and enthusiasts will enjoy in the future.

“Rohde is truly a transcendent creator whose design work leverages careful detailed composition to create authentic and remarkable experiences,” Virgin Galactic said in a news release Monday. “The work he is starting will stimulate curiosity, guide the imagination, and anchor the Virgin Galactic customer experience with purposefulness and meaning.”

According to the news release Rohde recently visited New Mexico, where the company’s Spaceport America facility is located. The facility is the human spaceflight headquarters for Virgin Galactic and serves as a training center for astronauts.

“I have worked for a long time in projects that involve this sort of transformational power of adventure,” Rohde said in a video interview on the Virgin Galactic website. To go somewhere you have never been. To do something you’ve never done. See something you’ve never seen, changes you. Well this is one of the most profound things that can happen to you, to go beyond the reaches of the earth into space and to look back down at it is a spectacularly unique opportunity with a huge potential for transformational change in a person.”

Rohde is best known for his time with the Walt Disney Company announced his retirement last November. During his time with Disney, Rohde was instrumental in the development of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Pandora-The World of Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: Breakout at Disney California Adventure, and numerous other projects.