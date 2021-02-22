ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting this week, the Orange County Convention Center will be administering 3,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day.

This comes as welcome news to eligible people who haven’t been able to get an appointment yet, but it leaves many others wondering when their shot will be coming up.

Volunteers at the Orange County Convention Center will now be drawing up 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day starting Monday.

Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County says that’s because operations there have worked their way into becoming a well-oiled machine.

“It always takes a little bit of time for people to get coordinated and know what to do," said Pino. "The process that we have set up at the convention center is basically an assembly line kind of concept, and so all those pieces have to work together in order to have the output that we need.”

“I think the priority should absolutely go to the seniors. I’m glad that they’re upping the amount that people are handing out," said Justin Hughes, who teaches drama face to face at a Central Florida middle school.

While there are still many seniors who want the vaccine who haven’t gotten appointments yet, there are also many people, like Justin Hughes, who are curious when vaccine eligibility will expand, and if they’ll be included in that next group.

"I’m hoping that teachers are next on the list," said Hughes, "But it doesn’t seem like there’s been any sort of big statements or announcements that, ‘don’t worry teachers you’re next.’”

We spoke to people dealing with preexisting conditions.

People with preexisting conditions also say they wish they knew when the state will give them the green light.

Hughes says he hopes for, if not the green light, then at least a clear direction of where the state will drive eligibility next.

“Even if they are anticipating holdups or obstacles, there should at least be some sort of articulated window to know when people are coming, when people are going to have their turn," said Hughes.

Dr. Pino says volunteers at the Orange County Convention Center are able to vaccine 16 to 17 people at once, at a time.​