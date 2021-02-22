EATONVILLE, Fla. – A historic Eatonville church known for its community outreach is not only feeding more people during the pandemic, but also helping seniors get their vaccinations.

For two Mondays a month, volunteers at St. Lawrence AME Church in Eatonville fill trunks with boxes of food.

Orville Noble has been without a job for a year.

“It’s a great deal to be able to stop by and get some food to help you out,” Noble said.

He appreciates the help from the church, especially, with two high schoolers to feed.

“Got to pretty much get things from other sources to be able to pays bills and to be able to live a great life,” Noble said.

Over the past year, the doors of St. Lawrence Church have been closed due to the pandemic — services have gone virtual, but the church’s community outreach continues.

Wanda Randolph is the food outreach coordinator for the church.

“We are still here in the community and we are alive and well,” Randolph said.

St. Lawrence Church has been in this community for well over 100 years.

Randolph said they’ve become an important source for those in need and the need has only grown during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing more of a need from the elderly to grandparents who are nurturing their grandchildren to people from all over Central Florida,” Randolph said.

And most recently, many have turned to the church for help in getting the coronavirus vaccine.

“Transporting several seniors to get their vaccinations. We are available to help anyone that’s in need get vaccinated,” Randolph said.

Randolph said they’ve also assisted many seniors in registering for the vaccine and are considering more ways they can help as the need grows.

In the meantime, they’ll keep handing out boxes full of food — providing more than 500 meals every time they do it.

“This is great for the church to be able to help folks out like me,” Noble said.

You can help St. Lawrence AME Church with its outreach mission to feed the community by sending a financial donation to 549 E Kennedy Blvd, Eatonville, FL 32751.