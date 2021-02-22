GREENVILLE, N.C. – This spring, a college student is releasing an app to help minority businesses sell merchandise and connect with their community.

East Carolina University student Kenneth Roach, Jr. says he got the idea in June 2020 to launch Colorful Desires.

"With the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests going on this summer, all in the midst of the pandemic, how can I do my part," Roach says.

He decided to support minority-owned businesses through a mobile app. Colorful Desires will enable customers to donate directly to a business, buy merchandise, and communicate with other entrepreneurs.

"I'm trying to enhance currency retention within our community, connect the community, beat the vast algorithms of social media that disenfranchise minorities on the daily, and just maximize profits for these minority vendors," Roach says.

Right now, Colorful Desires is a website exclusive to businesses in Greenville and near ECU's campus. Roach says with the app launching, he plans to expand into the Triangle, Charlotte, and Triad areas.