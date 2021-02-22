GREENSBORO, N.C. — Last summer, Brian Lampkin found himself in the same situation as bookstore owners all over the country. After George Floyd's death, sales for books on racism soared.

According to Publisher's Weekly, "White Fragility" sold over 100,000 copies and "How To Be An Antiracist" sold over 138,000 copies the week of June 20.



“You like to hope that books provide this opportunity for empathy, for understanding, for reflection, for change. That’s why we have them. That’s why we sell them. So let’s hope that happened,” Lampkin says.



After the team at Scuppernong Books saw the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, they crated a new reading list.



The goal of the list, which includes classics like "1984" and the United States Constitution, is for people to learn about fascism in the same way they learned about racism over the summer.



There hasn't been as large of a response, but Lamkin says he's in the business of believing books matter and he's hopeful about the impact the collection can have on those ready to learn.



“The great thing that happened in June, where people were deciding to read books that they felt like they didn’t know about. So, let’s hope the same spirit is brought to reading about this January 6 rise of fascism,” Lampkin adds.