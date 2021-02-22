RALEIGH, N.C. — With Valentine's Day in the rearview mirror, florists are now gearing up for Easter. But what does it really take to get hundreds of orders into the hands of customers?



"Making sure the name, the address goes with the right person, the right address is ideal," says William Bell, a delivery driver for Fallon's Flowers North in Raleigh.

He will be the first person to tell you that he takes immense pride in his work.

"Absolutely love my job. It brings me so much joy to see the reaction on people’s faces once they receive these flowers of love," he says.

Bell started as a seasonal employee back in December but his boss, Pam Classey, says his attention to detail and infectious energy landed him a full time spot.



"He was just one of these people that had a great energy, and he really has an excellent work ethic, and that’s what we need for this type of work," says Classey, the manager at Fallon's Flowers North.



After all, it's the delivery drivers who get the flowers where they need to go, on time. "I like to see people smile. I don’t ever know what kind of day they’re having but once they get the flowers, man. It just seems like, from my perspective, their day just turned right back around," says Bell.



While Bell has his own dreams of owning a house flipping business. He's adamant that you can find meaning in anything that you do.

"Any job you get, it might not be ideal. It might not be the job you want. But it’s how you make it. You know what I’m saying? It’s how you go about your days. It’s how you make it your own, so to say," says Bell.



If you're looking for work in the floral industry, many local florists, including Fallon's Flowers hire temporary workers for busy holidays.