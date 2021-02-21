Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that city restaurants and their employees need immediate relief from the federal government. He's hoping to provide that relief as soon as Congress heads back to Washington to hash out a new aid package.

Schumer highlighted plans for his restaurant relief fund, which is modeled after the bipartisan supported Restaurants Act, providing flexible grants as a lifeline for New York restaurants.

Schumer said the grants can be used to pay employees, insurance or even for personal protective equipment.

“We have to help our restaurants,” Schumer said at the press briefing. “Here's the good news, I’ve worked very hard to get the Restaurants Act in the upcoming COVID-19 bill. It was added to the Senate floor last week. It should be added to the House bill this week and then when we do, the final bill I expect to be in it. It's bipartisan."

Those eligible for the grant include food service or drinking establishments, including caterers, brewpubs, taprooms and tasting rooms that are not part of an affiliated group with more than 20 locations.