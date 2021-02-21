WORCESTER, Mass. - It's no mystery. I Love Frankie's is a popular pizza place in Worcester right now.

It's home to a hand-tossed New York style 24-inch pizza.

The shop opened up last month at the former A & C Pizza location on Providence Street and has already compiled an incredible social media following, resulting in droves of fans.

Owner Frank Abbatecola is originally from Long Island.

He also owned a pizza shop in Colorado before moving to Worcester in order to be closer to his daughter.

Abbatecola said, "The original dream was to be a rock star. Second dream was if that doesn't work out, pizzeria. It is very popular and I feel very blessed and humbled by the reception the city of Worcester has given us. Honestly, I tear up thinking about it."

Abbatecola says all the pizzas are equally popular, but recommends his traditional margarita pizza.



To order online from I Love Frankie's, click here. The pizza shop is located at 90 Providence St. and is open seven days a week at 11 AM.