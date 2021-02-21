CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. — Elaine Riley has a goal of creating clean, healthy, non-toxic skin care products. It all started after she and her friends visited a soap making class at a local farm. She says after that, a new passion was born.

She’s interested in the process. “I think it’s the chemistry of it, how you take oil and water and then with just one ingredient it just emulsifies it and turns it into soap,” she says.



But more than that, she likes to experiment and understand the different benefits of natural ingredients.

She says, “I really like studying the components of it, what different oils will do to your skin, how you can put them together for certain properties to do to your skin.”



Elaine has sensitive skin and was never able to find skin care products that worked for her—so she took matters into her own hands.



“I had been looking for natural skin care, I have really sensitive skin, my son has really sensitive skin,” she says. “So after looking for a bunch of stuff at the market, I wasn’t finding what I wanted, so that’s how I got into making it.”



Now, Elaine doesn’t just make the products for personal use, she’s opened Clary Hollow and sells her products online, at local stores, and at the Seaglass Monthly Market in Castle Hayne.

Once a month, vendors get together to sell handmade, repurposed, and salvaged goods. For three days only, those artisans are able to sell their products, connect with the community, and build friendships.



Elaine says that the market has become a little community and new friends quickly become like family, something that’s become valuable in and of itself during the pandemic when things have been difficult for so many.

“It can be ugly out there right now, so we’re really about support and being kind, and being nice to each other,” she says.



Early in the pandemic, the market had to temporarily close, but since reopening, they have been seeing more new customers.



Owner of the market, Kelli Benton says in some ways, COVID-19 has been a blessing in disguise for vendors because people have been recognizing of putting their money into the community and shopping small and local.



“People really did start paying more attention to the fact that there are a lot of people making their living face to face, with the people, and COVID kind of put a little kabash on that. So I think they pay more attention to know who you’re buying from and that you’re supporting a family,” Benton says.



In addition to selling unique, locally made goods, the Seaglass Market also donates to charities and local nonprofits. The next market will be held from March 19 through the 21. More information on the market can be found on their website or on their Facebook page.