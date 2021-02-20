NEW YORK — In an about face from the city, the Central Park ice rinks operated by the Trump Organization will stay open, officials confirmed Sunday night.

The mayor's press secretary, Bill Neidhardt, released a statement about the decision.

“New York City kids deserve all the time on the ice they can get this year. The Wollman and Lasker rinks will stay open under current management for the few weeks left in this season,” the statement reads. “But make no mistake,” it continues, “we will not be doing business with the Trump Organization going forward. Inciting an insurrection will never be forgotten or forgiven.”

A few weeks ago, the city announced it would sever its contracts early with the Trump Organization, following the Capitol riots last month.

The Wollman and Lasker rinks were supposed to close Sunday night.

Notably, closing the rinks early did not sit well with youth groups that rely on the ice.

"So many things have been taken from them and this is the one time they can actually get to meet their friends and have some normalcy. This program is so important,” Bonnie Phillips, a mother to a child who participates in the program, told NY1 before the reversal of the decision.