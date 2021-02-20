ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With so many businesses struggling due to the pandemic, it may seem like a risky proposition to open a new shop at this time. However, two Rochester women with some green thumbs are doing just that.

Saturday marked the grand opening of Stem Rochester.

The new plant based business is a partnership between Kerynn Laraby and Samantha Mills.

"The Rochester plant community really inspired us to help others grow their hobby. It's just something fun that we have always wanted to do," said Laraby.

"I have my degree in horticulture and Kerynn started having a budding interest in house plants so we teamed up," added Mills.

The two started selling plants online.

Then they felt it was time to expand to a physical location and a pandemic wasn't going to stop them.

"We just don't know when it's going to be closer to normal so now is better than ever," said Laraby.

"A little nerve racking, but I think it gives something to the community that benefits people. It is beneficial for people who are home alone who need a hobby, who need a break, who need something else to care for. Plants bring people joy and I think that's something that we really need right now," added Mills.

While the main focus of Stem Rochester is help people collect rare and exotic plants, Mills says that's not all they set out to do.

"We have a lot of local vendors that are independent artist so when people support and buy their artwork, you are supporting them as well. So I think that's another thing that I think we bring to the community. Just another access for people to bring and sell their art and sell their product and have people buy them," said Mills.

No matter what struggles the pandemic may bring, Mills and Laraby are grateful for the support they've received.

"I think it's amazing that all of our friends have come and a lot of the Rochester plant community have shown up. We have people driving from Syracuse and Buffalo. I can't thank them enough," said Laraby.

The business is located at 258 Alexander Street.