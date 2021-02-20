Students in Osceola County didn’t get President’s day off this week. Instead, they get Rodeo day off.

Kids like Reyce Ramsey didn’t have to worry about school today. He is part of the youth showing off livestock at the Silver Spurs Arena.

“I really enjoy it. It’s fun. It makes me happy to do the competition,” Ramsey said. “And it’s just fun over all to do.”

Alongside Ramsey you can find his dad, Scott Ramsey, lending him a hand. Scott is also the chairman for the Silver Spurs Rodeo Committee.

“Without the community we would be nothing. So, that is why we love their support, we ask for their support, because the money they spend here stays in the community,” he said.

Bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing are all part of the Silver Spurs Rodeo. Capacity at the arena is being cut down to 35% due to the pandemic.

Rodeo started Friday at 7:30 p.m. and there are shows on Saturday and Sunday as well.

