TEXAS – As of Friday afternoon the worst of the frigid cold has moved out of Texas and we are thawing out.

Highways and major thoroughfares are generally drivable at slow speeds but smaller roads remain icy and some roadways remain slick.

If you ordered a package or even food recently you might be wondering when it will arrive. Access has been difficult for vehicles recently, and on top of that deliveries are significantly backed up.

At the outset of the storms, for instance, Amazon closed Austin-area delivery stations. Ditto for San Antonio. There was no immediate word on when they will reopen but it will likely be soon.

When you receive your package depends on a number of factors. Weather in the Midwest is affecting delivery as well. One Spectrum News 1 staffer, who is located in the Dallas area, reported receiving her Amazon package on Thursday.

“While we will continue to evaluate the effects the winter storm has on our operations across the state of Texas, customers concerned about the status of an order can find the latest on their delivery status with the Amazon app or at www.amazon.com,” Amazon spokesman Daniel Martin said earlier in the week.

UPS on its website states the weather is causing delivery delays in numerous Texas ZIP codes. To track a specific package, go to ups.com. To receive delivery updates for all UPS packages, you can sign up for UPS My Choice.

FedEx is reporting significant delivery delays due to the storms, including at the FedEx Express Hub in Memphis.

To track your shipment, FedEx encourages you to download details on cities, states and ZIP codes affected. In addition, you can check the status of your shipment here or obtain FedEx Service Alerts.