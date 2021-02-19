GOLDSBORO, Fla. — It’s Rose Roundtree’s turn Friday. She’s one of several people at the Allied Health Clinic in Goldsboro getting the Pfizer vaccine.

“After praying about for two or three weeks, I decided it can’t hurt,” said Roundtree.

She was hesitant at first, but is happy she decided to get it.

She says it likely would have been more difficult to complete if it weren’t for the clinic.

“It would have been. It would have been. Yes. I thank God it was here,” said Roundtree.

With communities of color less likely to get the vaccine, partly because of hurdles like finding transportation, the clinic’s medical director wants to make the process as easy as possible for them.

Dr. Alexander Evans, with Allied Health, says their goal is to vaccinate at least 50 people each day.

“The goal is to eliminate those barriers, or at least minimize the barriers, so you have access to this type of care,” said Evans.

The clinic’s vaccinations are unrestricted. So, some are coming from outside the community.

One community leader said at the first effort to vaccinate Goldsboro last month — neighborhood residents were outnumbered 20 to one because so many were coming from outside the area.

But Doctor Evans says this time around is different.

“This being here, we find that the majority of people coming to us are the local community,” said Evans.

Doctor Evans said they’re not stopping here when it comes to getting shots into the local Black community.

“We’ll start going out to these churches and other community centers, that after being publicized, that we can get these groups of people to be vaccinated,” said Evans.

This clinic is administering vaccines five days a week. Evans said if the need increases, they’ll consider added more availability.