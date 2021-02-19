TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Testifying before a key Florida House education panel Thursday, school district superintendents called on lawmakers to continue funding schools at current levels despite a statewide enrollment decline of nearly 90,000 students amid the pandemic.

The fiscal hit from the decline would amount to $85 million in Miami-Dade County alone, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told the House K-12 Education Appropriations Subcommittee. Roughly 10,000 students that had been expected to attend during the 2020-21 school year in the state's largest district failed to do so.

The state has temporarily suspended its traditional education funding formula, which uses actual enrollment numbers to determine how much cash districts receive. Instead, the funding is being based on previously projected enrollment, and districts are plugging any remaining budget gaps with federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

"My friends, this is the public-sector equivalent of the PPP [personal protection equipment] that went to private sector entities, and to protect jobs, to maintain the economy humming, and to not add to the unemployment woes of any one community," Carvalho said.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, however, has warned of "significant budget implications" if the drop in enrollment isn't addressed. In a letter last week, he encouraged superintendents to track down "missing" students and cautioned districts against continuing to use relief funding for ongoing expenses, like teacher salaries.

While many lawmakers seem willing to grant an extension of the amended funding formula, some are suggesting the pandemic has created systemic challenges for Florida's public school system that, if not addressed, will create long-term fiscal problems.

"Many of these students are never going to come back because they've got other good options," said Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay), the subcommittee's chairman. "They're really getting home-schooled or they are going to a private school or they're going to virtual school, and I think you all need to be prepared and we all need to be prepared to accept the fact that those enrollment numbers may be down forever."

On that, Carvalho didn't entirely disagree.

"We recognize, too, that this action is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term," he said.