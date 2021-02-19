AGAWAM, Mass. - Pest control specialists like Natasha Wright, are busier now than in previous years and the pandemic is partially to blame.

Wright is an entomologist for Braman Termite and Pest Elimination. "When you're home you get to hear those noises, see the damage and notice the droppings you didn't see before," said Wright.

Some businesses are restaurants have had to close so insects and rodents are looking for places to go.

"Those trash sources, those food sources disappeared so they had to go to other places which is one reason why residential has been seeing an uptick," said Wright.

The number one call they are seeing right now is for mice and even rats.

"I also have this candle which might be my favorite piece so far," said Wright. "We had a house mouse get in here, chew on the wax, and leave droppings behind."

One of the biggest things to look out for is what a pest leaves behind.

"Rats are going to have larger droppings, they are going to be 3/4 an inch in size," said Wright.

Rats also tend to chew, especially wires. Wright said up to 25% of unknown house fires are caused by rodents gnawing on wires and if they get into food they cause other problems.

"Here I have some cream of wheat that was chewed by a rat, food contamination," said Wright. "You are not going to eat any of this after a rat has had its fill. It probably has urinated in it and has contaminants and can spread diseases."

Wright said it is important to identify the problem to figure out how to get rid of the rodents.

"Maybe you have a hole leading into your home around a pipe or plumbing issue, taking care of that and then treatment, capturing the ones that are inside," said Wright.