ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Health Department is expanding vaccine distribution capacity at the Convention Center. Starting Monday, February 22, they will be able to give up to 3,000 doses daily.

The increased capacity does not mean the county can expand who is eligible.

“It’s largely going to be, I think, a federal and state decision with local input about expanding the eligible group of individuals,” said Mayor Jerry Demings.

When asked for his opinion on who should get the vaccine next, Orange County Department of Health Director Dr. Raul Pino said, “If I had a choice, I would be prioritizing law enforcement and teachers, but again, I do not make those decisions.”

Demmings agreed with that opinion, and said those with vulnerable health issues could be included as well.

“Daily, I get correspondence from someone in the community who explains that they have a particular health condition, they are not 65 yet, but they really feel that they need to be vaccinated,” he said.

Online scheduling for appointments at the Convention Center reopens Monday, February 22, at 9:00am for Florida residents 65 and up.​