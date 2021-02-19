DAVENPORT, Fla. — One grieving mother is on a mission to help others going through the same journey.

MaryBeth Moore Zocco doesn’t want her son Ryan Moore to be remembered for the way he died but for the way he lived. The 25-year-old overdosed back in 2018.

Because Zocco felt so alone in her grieving journey, she’s reaching out to other mothers who feel the same pain. Zocco, from Davenport, crafts about 200 heartfelt cards a month and sends them across the world — all part of the FRoM Project: Forever Ryan’s Mom.

“But it’s worse than we thought. And Fentanyl is taking lives more now than ever. The pandemic has made it worse,” Zocco said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States had the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded last year, and officials attribute it to COVID-19.

A memorial ride in honor of Ryan and all those lost to substance-use disorder or overdose is scheduled for Sunday at the American Legion Post 10 in Kissimmee. Proceeds will go to the FRoM Project.