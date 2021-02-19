Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced Friday that he will not vote in support of Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, citing her history of posting divisive content about sitting lawmakers on social media.

Tanden, a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and the president of the center-left public policy research and advocacy group Center for American Progress, issued an apology during her confirmation hearings in early February for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media as she tried to convince senators she’ll leave partisan politics behind if confirmed.

But Tanden did not limit her social media ire to Republicans alone — she had also tweeted criticism of then-presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during her time on Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

It was this history that Manchin said disqualified Tanden from the top position at OMB, expressing concern that she would be able to work with lawmakers on either side of the aisle.

"I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others,” Sen. Manchin wrote in a statement. “I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.”

With a razor-thin 50-50 split in the Senate, Tanden will need support from at least one Republican in order for her nomination to be approved. That may be a tough sell, as GOP senators have signaled that the process may trigger a political battle given her history of criticism of GOP lawmakers she’d now have to work with.

The dimming prospects of Tanden’s confirmation did not deter President Biden from supporting his nominee. When asked by reporters Friday evening if he was considering pulling Tanden’s nomination, the president said he would not, telling pool reporters: “I think we are going to find the votes and get her confirmed.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also offered a full-throated endorsement of Tanden on Friday evening, saying she is "an accomplished policy expert who would be an excellent Budget Director, and we look forward to the committee votes next week and to continuing to work toward her confirmation through engagement with both parties."

Tanden would be the first woman of color to lead the OMB. Her nomination requires approval from the Senate, which has moved fairly quickly to pass many of Biden’s choices for powerful posts.

So far, Manchin is the only Democrat to voice his opposition to Tanden’s nomination. The Senate Budget Committee is scheduled to vote on her nomination next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.