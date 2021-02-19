President Joe Biden made a triumphant return to the Munich Security Conference on Friday, participating in a virtual meeting alongside longtime international allies German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to call for strengthened partnerships and attempt to turn the page from the Trump administration's "America First" platform.

The president is a longtime veteran of the conference, having delivered foreign policy addresses on three separate occasions on behalf of the Obama-Biden administration during his time as vice president.

The last time Biden spoke at the Munich Security Conference – a multi-day conference with international leaders and public figures on global security – was as a private citizen in 2019, when he promised the assembled world leaders: “America will be back.”

“I’m a man of my word: America is back,” Biden said Friday. “The transatlantic alliance is back, and we are not looking backwards. We are looking forward together.”

The president used much of his address to highlight the shift away from the “America First” policies of the previous administration, while not mentioning his predecessor by name.

"I know the past few years have strained and tested our trans-Atlantic relationship,” Biden said to world leaders. “The United States is determined, determined to re-engage with Europe, to consult with you, to earn back our position of trust and leadership."

The United States will re-engage with a number of previous international commitments, Biden said, including being “fully committed to our NATO alliance.” Biden also ordered the halting U.S. troop withdrawal from Germany and removing the Trump-era cap on how many troops are allowed in the country as his administration conducts a review of its own international posture in the world, a move the president announced in early February.

Biden highlighted several new foreign policy initiatives, including a $2 billion contribution to COVAX, the international alliance aiming to “provide countries worldwide equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once they are licensed and approved,” according to its website. The U.S. will provide an additional $2 billion in funding over the course of the next two years.

President Trump’s administration did not participate in international efforts to create a coronavirus vaccine because of the World Health Organization’s involvement in the project.

Biden said the transatlantic partners must take a strong stance against both China and Russia, saying in part: “The challenges with Russia will be different than China, but they are just as real.”

The international allies face a growing economic threat from China, Biden said, one that must be tackled-head on by a strong EU-U.S partnership.

"We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China," Biden said. "Competition with China is going to be stiff. That's what I believe, and that's what I welcome."

As for Russia, Biden said president Vladimir Putin “seeks to weaken the European project and our NATO alliance.” Still, Biden said, it is much easier for Russia to “intimidate individual states than it is to negotiate with a strong, closely united transatlantic community.”

The overarching goal of the Biden administration’s foreign policy is to strengthen democracy around the world, saying the globe is “in the midst of a fundamental debate” on its future.

“We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people,” Biden said. “That is our galvanizing mission. Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it. We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.