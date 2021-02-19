Walking into the Home Front Cafe, it’s easy to get lost in time.

The neighborhood diner is filled with World War II-era memorabilia, including U.S. uniforms, old newspaper articles, and movie posters. Lining one wall is a cork board of photos of local veterans.

Part by accident, and part by serendipity, the Home Front became a meeting place for Capital Region veterans. Each month, they held a breakfast.

“It was like coming to a family reunion every month,” says Mark Yingling, the organizer of the monthly gathering.

Unfortunately, the cafe has become a victim of the pandemic and time. It’s permanently closed to customers.

This is what the Home Front Cafe looks like today.



Pandemic restrictions have kept the WWII generation from meeting in person.



Gone are the days when people can safely pack into a restaurant for a monthly reunion. Besides the health risks, several of the veterans have passed away in recent months, mostly due to old age.

Yingling has kept a list of the members who have died. He has pages of print-outs, showing their names and photos.

“It’s heartbreaking to actually condense them down into something you can flip through like that,” says Yingling.

The Home Front was owned by Cindy and Jack Pollard. Cindy Pollard, in particular, jumped at the opportunity to host the monthly gatherings. She even created a program where local students could meet and talk with the veterans.

“You just felt if you put your hand on their shoulder, you were touching history, you were touching someone special,” she says.

Jack Pollard admits the venture wasn’t “a money maker.” Instead, it was a way for the community to give back and honor local heroes.

Jack and his wife became close with many of the vets, including Purple Heart recipients.

Cindy Pollard hopes people will remember what the cafe was, and support whatever comes next, adding, “Life goes on in different ways. It’s important that we support our communities.”