JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The struggles of 2020 have led some industries to make changes to the way they operate in 2021, and taxi companies are no exception.

Operating 24/7 is something taxi companies have always been accustomed to, but with all of the uncertainties 2020 brought, the leaders at Tar Heel Taxi in Jacksonville have made minor changes in the early parts of 2021.

“We decided for a few weeks to shut down our graveyard shift,” says Eliza Beth Wood, owner of Tar Heel Taxi.

The 10 p.m. curfew Gov. Roy Cooper implemented was the reason Wood decided to halt the overnight rides.

“It saved us a lot of money and expenses to do that,” Wood explains.

Wood says the brief stoppage of overnight rides has been helpful.

“It hasn't cost us much as far as business,” Wood adds.

For daytime drivers the changes have been minimal, but the focus is on safety.

“I generally keep a can of Lysol, and just in between trips I'll give it a quick spray,” driver Scott McCracken says.

McCracken has been a driver for the past 17 years, and says, even in the early parts of this year, he isn't taking as many calls as he has in years past.

“Money's harder to make out here right now than it has been,” McCracken emphasizes.

Even with the struggles, McCracken is confident 2021 can be a good year for him and other drivers. For Wood, she plans to re-open the overnight driving shifts as soon as possible.

Wood also says ride share services haven't hurt their business as much as many had anticipated.