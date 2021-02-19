ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will get four federal COVID-19 vaccination sites starting March 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

What You Need To Know Federal sites will be open 7 days a week, administer 2,000 vaccines a day



Sites will also have 2 mobile satellite sites to distribute vaccines to underserved areas



You will need to preregister on the state's vaccine site





HOW TO GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE: In Central Florida | In Tampa Bay

The sites will be located in Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, and will administer 2,000 vaccines a day. Each site will also have two mobile satellite sites that will distribute 500 vaccines per day in underserved areas as well.

The sites will be located in the following places:

Tampa Greyhound Track

755 E. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33604





755 E. Waters Ave. Tampa, FL 33604 Valencia College - West Campus

1800 S. Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811





1800 S. Kirkman Road Orlando, FL 32811 Gateway Mall

5200 Norwood Ave

Jacksonville, FL 32208





5200 Norwood Ave Jacksonville, FL 32208 Miami Dade Community College (North Campus)

11380 NW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33167

The sites open on March 3 and will run seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The sites are operating through a partnership between FEMA, The U.S. Dept. of Defense, the Florida Dept. of Health, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and the Florida National Guard.

To sign up to get the vaccine at these sites, you will need to preregister on the state's vaccine site.

The federal government has been working to open vaccine sites across the country to speed up vaccine distribution. Two sites opened in California earlier this month.