ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will get four federal COVID-19 vaccination sites starting March 3, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.
What You Need To Know
- Federal sites will be open 7 days a week, administer 2,000 vaccines a day
- Sites will also have 2 mobile satellite sites to distribute vaccines to underserved areas
- You will need to preregister on the state's vaccine site
- HOW TO GET THE COVID-19 VACCINE: In Central Florida | In Tampa Bay
The sites will be located in Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando and Tampa, and will administer 2,000 vaccines a day. Each site will also have two mobile satellite sites that will distribute 500 vaccines per day in underserved areas as well.
The sites will be located in the following places:
- Tampa Greyhound Track
755 E. Waters Ave.
Tampa, FL 33604
- Valencia College - West Campus
1800 S. Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
- Gateway Mall
5200 Norwood Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32208
- Miami Dade Community College (North Campus)
11380 NW 27th Ave.
Miami, FL 33167
The sites open on March 3 and will run seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The sites are operating through a partnership between FEMA, The U.S. Dept. of Defense, the Florida Dept. of Health, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and the Florida National Guard.
To sign up to get the vaccine at these sites, you will need to preregister on the state's vaccine site.
The federal government has been working to open vaccine sites across the country to speed up vaccine distribution. Two sites opened in California earlier this month.