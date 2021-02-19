FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fort Lauderdale is known as the Venice of Florida because of all the unique waterways and canals that make up the area.
There is a unique way you can embark on a boating adventure off the shimmering waters of Fort Lauderdale to experience these waterways and canal systems.
- Onboard the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, you'll find a unique way to explore the waterways at your own pace. You can hop on and hop off at different taxi stops around the area. And while you're onboard, you get a tour, learning about the history of the area.
- One of the tour’s claims to fame is the megamansions that are home to famous celebrities and, of course, the massive ships and yachts that call the Fort Lauderdale harbor home.
- The Water Taxi tours have a total of 10 different stops where you can hop on or off. These stops put you near the beaches, great restaurants, and tons of unique activities and attractions.
- “We have a lot of guests that say it's the most unique thing they've done in Fort Lauderdale,” Shirley Langford said. “I mean there is not a lot of ways you can get access to a boat and narration and learn about all the mansions and history of the area so it's a great way to explore.”
- The Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi has a number of different experiences. You can buy tickets for its hop-on, hop-off tours, its sunset cruises, or even look into chartering one of its boats.