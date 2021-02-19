AUSTIN, Texas – Austin Water mostly recently reported water service restoration will be a days-long process. Most people in Austin now have electricity back, but water remains an issue, and those who do have it are urged to boil it prior to use.

On top of that, locating bottled water in Austin right now is nearly impossible. However, if you’re up to walk or happen to have enough gasoline for a short drive, several Austin-area restaurants and breweries are providing safe drinking water.

While this list, originally compiled by Eater Austin, is accurate as of Friday morning, it is recommended you call ahead to ensure potable water is still available. In addition, social distancing measures should still be maintained – wear a mask, stay six feet apart, etc.

Batch – Craft Beer and Kolaches, located at 3220 Manor Rd. in Austin, will be providing clean drinking water Friday. It will be provided curbside and you will need to bring your own container. According to a Facebook post, the water will be available beginning at 10 a.m.

Another option is The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen, located at 6015 Dillard Circle in Austin. The business on Facebook said it will provide fresh water and the opportunity to charge electronic devices should you still be without power.

Lazarus Brewing Company, located at 1902 E. 6th Street in Austin, is currently offering a limited food menu, potable water, hot coffee and other drinks.

Infamous Brewing Company, located at 4602 Weletka Dr. in Austin, is currently offering clean drinking water and beer.

Meanwhile Brewing Company, located at 3901 Promontory Point Drive, is offering clean drinking water while the supply lasts. You will need to bring your own container.

Black Star Co-Op Pub & Brewery, located at 7020 Easy Wind Dr. in Austin, on Thursday reported it ran out of water but was anticipating more on Friday. You had best call ahead before venturing there in search of water.