ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County jail is currently under lockdown as a result of a recent outbreak of COVID-19.

Currently, there are 50 inmates and 17 staff members who have tested positive for coronavirus



Since the pandemic started, 618 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the jail

Ninth Judicial Circuit Court State Attorney Monique Worrell is now looking at ways to reduce COVID-19 numbers in the jail.

“This is not a policy about reform, it’s about community health and safety, specifically the safe reduction of the incarnated population,” she said.

Some of the things Worrell's office is looking at try to reduce numbers in jail involve first appearances. The State Attorney’s office could request if the person be released on own recognizance if they aren't considered a flight risk and are not charged with a dangerous crime.

Non-violent cases will be reviewed to see if jail, community control, or community based solutions are appropriate.

Those who are over 60 with a high BMI was also be evaluated.

Gang members and sex offenders will not be included.

Kevion Brinkley’s brother is currently in jail.

“It’s a major concern because my brother has diabetes and other health issues we don’t want anything to happen to him,” she said.

Brinkley agrees that number of inmates should be reduced.

“It’s think it’s fair,” she said.