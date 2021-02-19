SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to push to vaccinate Florida’s seniors, many residents younger than 65 say they are frustrated at the length of the wait to get their shots.

County health officials say they have not received much information on when vaccination criteria will expand to include them



“It bugs me I don't even want to think about it,” said 64-year-old Palm Coast resident Lol Lienhop. “I am knocked out the box because I am 64. It's seems a long road. It seems forever, nobody under 65 can get a shot."

Lienhop said she has underlying health conditions, including emphysema and COPD.

She just wants the vaccine to stay safe, and not being able to leaves her with a big question for DeSantis.

“When is going to lower the age to under 65 to include people 64, 63?” Lienhop asked.

So far, there is not a good answer for that question, said Seminole County Emergency Manger Alan Harris.

“We don't know what the governor is going to decide,” he said.

Harris said its been challenging getting answers, even though he other emergency managers from across the state have daily meetings.

“State emergency managers speak with the governor, and he's given no indication of what's next," he said. “We don't even know what to tell the people we don't know the next priority group.”

Harris is hoping county officials can get some direction soon.

“Right now we have not been given the direction to what group it will be teachers, law enforcement or essential workers,” he said.

Lienhop is also hoping to get some answers soon.

“I would just like to get my shot,” she said.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the governor’s office to ask who is next in line after seniors, but had not received an answer as of Thursday evening.