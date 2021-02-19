As Texas continues to deal with the impacts of wicked winter weather, including freezing temperatures, power outages, and jeopardized drinking water systems, a prominent member of New York's congressional delegation is stepping up in a major way to try and help the people of the Lone Star State.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised over $1 million in about four hours on Thursday evening as part of a fundraising effort for five organizations: The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Ending Community Homeless Coalition (ECHO), Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank, and Feeding Texas, which are "working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond," according to her ActBlue fundraising page.

Ocasio-Cortez announced the fundraising effort on Twitter just before 6 p.m. ET, with a goal of raising $1 million by midnight, after raising $325,000 in about an hour and a half.

The effort hit $1 million at 9:17 p.m. ET.

"Thank you all so much," she wrote on Twitter. "I’m at a loss for words. Always in awe of movement work. 100% of this relief is going straight to Texan food assistance, homelessness relief, elder care, and more."

💯% of this relief is going straight to Texan food assistance, homelessness relief, elder care, and more. https://t.co/DSkTSqfbkZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021

The New York lawmaker also announced that she will travel to Houston this weekend to visit Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) and "highlight what’s happening on the ground."

Many of the millions of Texans who lost power for days after a deadly winter blast overwhelmed the electric grid now have it back, but the crisis was far from over in parts of the South, with many people lacking safe drinking water.

Nearly 185,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Texas according to poweroutage.us early Friday, down from about 3 million two days earlier, though utility officials said limited rolling blackouts were still possible.

The storms also left more than 335,000 from Virginia to Louisiana without power and about 71,000 in Oregon were still enduring a weeklong outage following a massive ice and snow storm.

The snow and ice moved into the Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, and later the Northeast as the extreme weather was blamed for the deaths of at least 57 people, including a 17-year-old Oklahoma girl who fell into a frozen pond Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A growing number of people have perished trying to keep warm. In and around the western Texas city of Abilene, authorities said six people died of the cold — including a 60-year-old man found dead in his bed in his frigid home. In the Houston area, a family died from carbon monoxide as their car idled in their garage.

At least 40 people have died across multiple states due to the severe weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.