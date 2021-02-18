A series of photos that appeared on social media early Thursday morning seemed to point to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz taking a vacation in Cancun, Mexico, while his constituents back home in Texas continue to deal with power outages, food scarcity, a lack of water, and other fallout from the devastating winter storm.

Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021

According to the Associated Press, a source told the news agency that Cruz was on a long-planned trip with his family to the resort city. The source further said that after Cruz starting coming under fire, he started making plans to return.

The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in Texas and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas woke up Thursday to a fourth day without power, and a water crisis was unfolding after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities.

Neither Cruz nor any of his spokespeople have publicly acknowledged the trip.

Cruz in December 2020 criticized Austin Mayor Steve Adler for taking a trip during the COVID-19 pandemic, tweeting, "Hypocrites. Complete and utter hypocrites. And don't forget @MayorAdler who took a private jet with eight people to Cabo and WHILE IN CABO recorded a video telling Austinites to "stay home if you can...this is not the time to relax."

And don't forget @MayorAdler who took a private jet with eight people to Cabo and WHILE IN CABO recorded a video telling Austinites to "stay home if you can...this is not the time to relax." pic.twitter.com/KSvkiwxgga — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 2, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.