OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The biggest rodeo east of the Mississippi will be back in Kissimmee this weekend, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know The Silver Spurs Rodea will take place in Kissimmee February 19-21



Due to the coronavirus pandemic, precautions will be in place, including keeping the arena capacity at 35%



Officials and organizers a smaller, but still significant, economic impact thanks to this year's rodeo

An economic impact study done by Experience Kissimmee in 2020 showed that the Silver Spurs Rodeo brings in more than $1 million to Osceola County. Chris Baker, the Big Boss for Silver Spurs Rodeo, said that while the economic impact won’t be the same this year, they are focusing on the community impact.

“The impact that the Silver Spurs has on the community, as far as driving that bed tax and drawing people into our community, is tremendous. We know based on the fact that we’re going to have reduced numbers in here, that the impact is going to be smaller,” Baker said. “But you can bet your bottom dollar that every dollar that we have that we have an excess over our bills will go back into the community.”

The rodeo is conducting some safety changes because of the pandemic like masks, social distancing and the arena’s capacity will be cut down to 35%.

Miss Florida Little Britches Senior Queen Kaydynce Redman said her duty to promote the sport has been difficult this year.

“We haven’t had barely any rodeos … So I am excited about the Silver Spurs Rodeo that is coming up,” she said.

This year tickets can only be purchased online.

If fans still want to support the rodeo but don’t feel comfortable coming out, a donation ticket can be purchased.

Proceeds from this event go to student scholarships, cancer support and veteran needs.