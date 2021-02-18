CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. is almost a year into the pandemic and many people are still working from home. It leaves questions about what future workspaces will look like. One new office building in Charlotte hopes to offer flexible options for the evolving workspace.

What You Need To Know Premiere Workspaces is a new building in Charlotte that offers private, virtual, or day offices



Clients can also rent out meeting rooms for short time frames



They now have more than 90 locations across the country

Shellina Guthrie recently started renting out an office at Premiere Workspaces. She was working from home while her three children were also learning from home.

She showed a video of her daughter dancing in the middle of the day.

“This is 10:35 a.m. during recess,” Guthrie says. “If that happens in the middle of a conference call with a client it could be problematic.”

It’s why she decided she needed a space of her own. She found an office for rent at Premiere Workspaces, which just opened in October.

“I would say my productivity has gone up about 20%,” Guthrie says. “I consider myself to be a pretty productive person, but this absolutely is easier and my stress level is lower.”

She’s not the only one taking advantage of these co-workspaces.

Robb Cooper says the company he works for, Smith Personnel, is also renting out an office.

“The main thing we use this for is to interview candidates,” Cooper says.

Cooper usually rents out the conference room for the staffing company. He says they think it’s important to interview candidates in-person instead of virtually.

“It’s part of the screening process,” Cooper says. “Did they make it to the interview on time? How prepared are they? These are all very big determining factors in whether we will send them to a client.”

But that isn’t the only reason.

“It’s definitely very cost-effective to pay for the room as you need it,” Cooper says.

Cooper says even before COVID-19, Smith Personnel would sometimes rent out co-work spaces, but now he thinks it’s going to be a lot more common.

“I think going forward there will be a lot more flexibility that companies will offer just because they have had to put these technologies in place,” Cooper says.

