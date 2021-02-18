ORLANDO, Fla. — A couple of younger Central Florida residents found a creative way to seek COVID-19 vaccinations intended for residents age 65 and over.

Two women who appeared to be in their 20s “came dressed up as grannies” to a Health Department vaccination site Wednesday to try to get COVID vaccinations in Orange County, health official Dr. Raul Pino said Thursday.

“The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses, the whole thing,” Pino said at an Orange County coronavirus news briefing.

The women were seeking their second coronavirus shots, Pino said.

Pino said he lacked details on how they could have gotten first dosages but said the women carried valid Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards on Wednesday.

But “there were some issues with their IDs and their driver’s licenses,” he said.

Pino noted a “very high demand” for the vaccinations in Orange County, as elsewhere, and said “there have been a few” such cases of residents misrepresenting themselves in attempts to get vaccinated.

In another case, Pino said, a man with the same name as his father showed identification that included a different birthday than his father.

“They’re all different and creative,” Pino said of such vaccination attempts. “But we have access to a lot of information, so we can quickly verify who is who.”

He acknowledged that as the county seeks to vaccinate more people at a faster rate — announcing Thursday that officials aim to vaccinate up to 3,000 seniors a day at the Orange County Convention Center — “some people could squeeze in, so (such cases are) probably higher than we suspected.”