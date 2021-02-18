ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Ron Selick has lived in his Altamonte home for 20 years. Standing in his driveway he can quickly detail what losing power was like in 2004 during Hurricane Charley.

“That was terrible,” Selick said, remembering the heat with no air conditioning. “No fans, no refrigerator, I didn’t have a generator, couldn’t get one. It was miserable.”

What You Need To Know Texas is dealing with extensive blackouts due to extremely cold weather their power system was not prepared for



OUC officials say Florida is prepared for extreme cold, and hot, weather



Florida is also connected to out-of-state power producers, unlike most of Texas, which allows them to inport electricty when needed

An experience he recalls just having to suffer through it.

In Texas, power plants are having a tough time getting gas, dealing with frozen wind turbines, and struggling with a lack of interconnectivity.

These are problems Florida power companies say they are prepared for.

“We do have interconnection ability so there are times when we will push power outside the state of Florida,” Orlando Utilities Commission spokesperson Tim Trudell said. “Then there are times where it could come in as necessary.”

That is a big plus according to Bill Hitt, who has been a linesman for 41 years.

“When you are hooked to the national grid, you share in the surplus,” Hitt said. “You also share in the hard times.”

When a hurricane hits in Florida, linesmen are on standby, ready to restore power. But in Texas it’s not the power lines failing.

“If they are not able to generate the electricity, don’t matter if you got the lines or not,” Hitt said. "Extension cord is no good if you got nothing to plug it into.”

As Texas is seeing freezing temperatures, the potential danger in Florida is overheating from hot temperatures, which is another obstacle OUC says Florida is prepared for.

“We constantly have teams working all the time, and making sure we have the proper safeguard,” Trudell said. “Engineering plans are in place to ensure reliable energy delivery to our customers and that is the job of a public utility.”

As power companies learn and evolve, so do customers like Selick, who has taken necessary steps for the next time he experiences a power outage.

“I’ve got a generator now haven’t had to use it,” he said.

OUC also says that in Florida they are starting to use more solar energy as a source to generate power, but currently they do not use wind or hydroelectric power.​