Raquel Lozano, 24, said she became her 76-year-old grandmother’s caregiver about six years ago.

She said the coronavirus pandemic made it more difficult.

“All the times staying indoors it's impacting her health," Lozano said. "Sometimes she feels depressed staying in bed longer than usual."

She said her grandmother is the person who raised her.

“I couldn’t live with myself knowing that I left the woman who raised my entire life to figure it out on her own,” Lozano said.

Lozano’s grandmother, Ramona, has been diagnosed with dementia.

“Thankfully, she’s still in the early stages of dementia and can still remember me,” Lozano said.

She said thankfully her siblings also help care for Ramona, which helped her pursue her goals.

“I have to find ways that I can have a life for myself, which I think is a very difficult task for caregivers,” Lozano said.

Lozano plans to graduate from the University of Central Florida with bachelor degrees in political science and public administration.

This year, she began her career in public service. She was elected to Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District last November. She serves District 3.

Lozano credits her grandmother for helping her.

“She’s always encouraged me to get an education to care for others, to care for our family so I felt very deeply about caring for a community especially when I became her caregiver,” Lozano said.