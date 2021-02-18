MILWAUKEE — When the coronavirus became a pandemic, and stay-at-home orders were issued in March 2020, it was impossible to hangout at Hangout MKE, a board game cafe on the eastside of Milwaukee.

“It was fairly difficult,” said Elyssa Parrish, a Supervisor at Hangout MKE. "We had to kind of rethink how we would do more to-go things.”

The thing is, Hangout MKE is all about “hanging out” with family and friends, in person.

Customers can play ping pong, pool, foosball, and can choose from a wide array of popular board games. It’s hard to make those experiences to-go.

“We understand that people can get stir crazy,” Parrish said. “And even though you’re not hanging out with us physically, we wanted you to have that same experience at home.”

Hangout MKE put together do-it-yourself kits to build your own kite, and giant bubble wand.

They also made activity kits to take home.

“So we’ve got an adult one that’s got puzzles, brain teasers, and you get a little alcohol with it. Otherwise, we’ve got kids ones that are basically without alcohol and they get snacks,” Parrish noted.

It wasn’t enough to keep business running on its own. So, Hangout MKE also put a lot of work into its food menu.

“Nothing huge like not any sort of huge meal, but just a lot of snacks people can order from us, or ideally come in and snack on it while they’re playing games,” Parrish said.

Parrish said people are slowly starting to come back to hangout.

The cafe requires masks if customers stand or walk around. Employees sanitize the equipment for all of the big games after each use.

They even put board games into quarantine for a week after they’re played.

“Board games have a lot of little pieces, so that way it just ensures that nothing has survived on it,” Parrish said.

Only 10 people are allowed in the big gaming’ area, where the pool and ping pong tables are. Because of that, the cafe is allowing families and groups to book that for their own small-group, private fun.

“We felt it was important to give people a safe space where you can just sort of hang out with us for two hours,” Parrish said.

Managers at the cafe are hopeful more people will want to return soon, as the COVID-19 vaccinations increase.