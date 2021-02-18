Vice President Kamala Harris is making her case for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, meeting with a group of high-powered women on Thursday in an effort to push the legislation forward.

Harris welcomed the group of four Congresswomen and 11 advocacy group heads to a virtual conference from a table on the stage in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, saying she was glad to have the opportunity to meet with an “incredible and phenomenal group of women leaders.”

“Time and again, women and families across the nation have benefited from your leadership,” Harris said Thursday. “Without you, each and every one of you, we will not be able to get the American Rescue Plan over the finish line.”

Here is a complete list of attendees at Thursday’s event, per a pool report:

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA)

Melanie Campbell, Black Women’s Roundtable

Alejandra Castillo, YWCA

Fatima Goss Graves, National Women’s Law Center

Jen Earle, National Association of Women Business Owners

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Moms Rising

Tina Tchen, Time’s UP

Debra Ness, National Partnerships for Women and Families

President Fawn Sharp, National Congress of American Indians

Mary Kay Henry, SEIU

Johnnetta B. Cole, National Council of Negro Women

Ai-jen Poo, National Domestic Workers/Caring Across Generations

The vice president touched on the fact that women — particularly women of color — face disproportionate challenges in the economy, a disparity which has only been deepened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A recent study by consulting firm McKinsey & Company suggests that women account for nearly 56% of workforce exits since the start of the pandemic, despite only making up approximately 48% of the overall workforce. A separate study conducted by Pew Research between February and August of last year found that mothers of children 12 years old and younger were three times as likely to lose work than fathers of children the same age.

Saying the pandemic has created “a perfect storm for women,” Harris told the assembled group that “the longer we wait to act, the harder it will be to bring these millions of women back into the workforce.”

“Our economy cannot fully recover unless women can participate fully,” she continued. “I believe, I think we all believe, this is a national emergency — women leaving the workforce in these numbers is a national emergency which demands a national solution.”

The stimulus package put forward by the Biden-Harris administration aims to alleviate some of these concerns, with relief for working families being one of the plan’s most expansive goals. The American Rescue plan includes provisions to expand tax credits for low and middle income families with children under the age of 17, extend unemployment insurance benefits, and to raise the minimum wage to $15.

Harris on Thursday offered a warm welcome to her “friend and former colleague,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), who was the first of the assembled women to offer their thoughts on the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan really shows a commitment to women as equal partners in our economy and our country’s future,” Murray said, a sentiment echoed by her fellow Democratic legislators.

“We all know that this pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color, indigenous communities and women – especially women of color,” said Rep. Lee. “As a single mother, I raised two young phenomenal boys, and I had difficult times, and I raised them on food-stamps. I can assure you that there is nothing worse than seeing your children go hungry.”

The American Rescue Plan would extend the current 15% SNAP benefit increase, and invest $3 billion in The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC).