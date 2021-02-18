PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Stephen Rudy started collecting books as a teenager.

Rudy, Co-Owner of Familiar Trees Bookstore, "It's really an obsession, you know. Wherever I go, I search out used book stores, I search out antique shops where there might be used books."

Now, he's turning his passion into a business. Rudy and his partner, Susana Gilboe, opened Familiar Trees Bookstore in Pittsfield last summer with a collection of books focused on art and design.

Rudy said, "We felt like there were so many artists in this area and there really wasn't any kind of bookstore that catered to that group of people, so we kind of felt like we were filling a niche."

The original plan was to open at the end of last March, but the pandemic forced them to delay it.

Despite the challenges, business has been good so far.

​Rudy, "This bookstore is a bookstore that we would want to shop in, and it seems like there's some crossover, and we've had a really good reception. People have been coming out of the woodwork."

"Yeah, every creative person, I feel, from an hour, hour and a half away has been finding their way to us," Gilboe said.

Once the pandemic is over, Rudy and Gilboe want to see the store become a hub for local artists to gather and exchange ideas.

Rudy said, "Eventually, our pipe dream is to expand and A, have a larger store, and B, have a larger dedicated gallery space, and potentially, down the line, maybe a cafe. We'll see, but that's our dream."