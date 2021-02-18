WORCESTER, Mass. - A local restaurant continues their mission of feeding healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Buck’s Whiskey and Burger Bar partnered with Tito's Vodka to bring 125 meals to UMass Memorial in Worcester on Wednesday night. Normally, Tito’s runs promotional events, but the pandemic has forced them to switch directions and they’re instead using those funds to help feed caregivers.

Owner of Buck’s, Nick Panarelli, says giving back became a priority of his during the first few months of the pandemic.

Panarelli said, "Since the pandemic hit and restaurants were forced to shut down, we looked at it as an opportunity to really help the people who were on the front lines. So our goal was to donate 500 meals which we donated on our second year anniversary. Since we were shut down, we had to celebrate somehow. And what better than to get to all the Worcester hospitals."

Wednesday’s donation helped Buck's surpass 3,000 meals donated since the start of the pandemic.