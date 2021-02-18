The Biden administration said it is ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

"The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Such an invitation has not yet been issued but one is expected shortly, following discussions earlier Thursday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British, French, and German counterparts.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.