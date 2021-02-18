MASS. - If you're planning on taking a trip, the Better Business Bureau wants you to take a few things into consideration before booking.

Better Business Bureau of Central New England President and CEO Nancy Cahalen says there is a pent up demand to travel, but there needs to be more effort into planning trips than in the past.

Cahalen says to make sure there is a refund policy in place. If you are traveling by air, check th​e most up to date information on masks and seating. Cahalen says to research travel restrictions, and make sure you are checking in with legitimate websites. She says whenever there is uncertainty or fear, the scammers will take advantage of that.

"When you are doing your research make sure you stick with the well known and trusted websites like the CDC, like your city government, sites like that," said Cahalen. "That will let you know what in fact the policies are from where you're traveling to and from."

If you or anyone you’ll be in contact with is in a high risk group, Cahalen suggests considering a road trip or an outdoor vacation that won't include sharing indoor spaces with others.