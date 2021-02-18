CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will offer a new attraction called the Astronaut Training Experience on March 6, it revealed on its website.

The Astronaut Training Experience will feature immersive simulation technology, including a lander/rover simulator that helps visitors practice their docking skills, a “walk on Mars” experience to simulate navigating the Mars terrain, and a spacewalk-training experience that provides the sensation of performing a spacewalk in a microgravity environment.

Visitors must be at least 10 years old to participate. Minors must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The program begins at 10 a.m., and check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

The Astronaut Training Experience costs $175 per person, plus tax. That does not include admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, but you are not required to go to the visitors center.

People who plan to participate should read the safety instructions and restrictions on the visitor complex’s website first.