CINCINNATI — Things are just starting to bloom at Donna Hoffman's new job.

What You Need To Know Buds opened in October after pandemic delays



The woman-owned store hopes to keep things local and boost Colerain's economy



Woman-owned businesses are seeing a slower economic recovery due to the pandemic



Buds relied on support from locals and fellow small businesses to get their store off the ground

The former accountant, turned florist has spent about four months running Buds, a new plant and floral shop. But Hoffman said the idea has been budding for awhile.

“I’ve been doing flowers for weddings for my friends for probably 10 or 12 years at my home,” she said.

The store opened in October in Colerain, joining the ranks of more than 300,000 women-owned businesses in Ohio.

Her partner, Emily Woolum, is the store's other owner.

However, she said her green thumb didn't come as naturally.

"I learned from Donna just about the plants and how to care for them and just the different varieties of them too,” she said.

Hoffman and Woolum said Buds has been lucky so far.

They've received a lot of local support since opening, despite the opening getting pushed back multiple times until it was out of the growing season.

"With the pandemic, a lot of things came to a halt, but we did have a really good team," Woolum said. "The owners of the building really helped with getting the space ready.”

A female-led construction service used to use the building as its office.

Woolum said they helped Buds get off the ground.

Until 2018, the Annual State of Woman-Owned businesses report showed rapid growth in the number of female-run businesses.

However, that slowed down substantially in 2020, with less than half of female owners reporting business was good, 13% worse than their male counterparts.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports women entrepreneurs are seeing a slower recovery as well.

Hoffman said Buds was designed around providing flowers for weddings and offering DIY arrangement classes.

But due to the pandemic, the business has had to be flexible, especially with brides, she said.

“There was one occasion where they went from several hundred people down to 30 and she still had all her attendants and she still needed centerpieces and we worked with her,” she said.

Hoffman said Buds has heard from a lot of hopefuls for 2021 but for now, a lot of their business seems to be locals stuck at home looking to brighten things up while shopping small.

She said she's doing her best to deliver, keeping as much as she can local herself.

"The farm that we will be getting our flowers from in the spring and summer and fall is locally-owned,” she said.

It's partially female-owned too.

Two Moons Farm, in Moscow Ohio, is owned by a couple with roots in Colerain.

Hoffman said she takes a lot of pride in that.

“A lot of the small businesses are struggling through COVID and we just want to help keep the economy strong in our area,” she said.

Just as it takes more than one plant to make a bouquet pop, Hoffman believes for the local economy to thrive, it needs a diverse set of businesses and business owners.

She said that means there needs to be room for companies like hers to flourish and a willingness among fellow owners to help each other grow.