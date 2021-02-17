ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester says it will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The college says the pay hike will be implemented by December of next year.

Raising the minimum wage is a priority of the Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty initiative. The U of R is a member of the group.

The university's goal is to reduce poverty in Rochester by 50% over the next 15 years.

U of R is the Rochester region's largest private employer and the fifth largest private-sector employer in the state.