VALRICO, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a suspect it says stole a Volkswagen SUV Tuesday afternoon with a baby inside.

Video of the suspect was captured on a doorbell camera video.

The child, 1-year-old Tinnley West was found safe a short time after the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of her home in Valrico. The child was found safe at a church less than three miles away.

The Sheriff's Office has tweeted video of a possible suspect, and Sheriff Chad Chronister is urging him to turn himself in.

He said the suspect did the right thing pulling over and not driving the car any farther, but he will still face charges for taking it in the first place.

He added that the stolen vehicle was running at the time and said residents should always lock their cars and not leave the engine on for any reason. He said a car can be stolen in as little as a minute.

The baby was found in her car seat less than three miles away at Saint Andrew's United Methodist Church in Brandon, Chronister said.

And so was the stolen SUV.

The child’s parents said they're grateful for the community's support.

“We’re really thankful,” said mother Chelsea West. “I know a lot of people shared and sent love and were out looking. We just want to say thank you, and we’re just so happy that she’s back.”