Conservative talk show radio host Rush Limbaugh died after a battle with lung cancer, his family announced Wednesday. He was 70 years old.

His wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, shared the news on his radio show.

The talk show icon announced in early February of last year that he was battling the disease — and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump just a day after revealing his diagnosis to his listeners.

Trump thanked Limbaugh for “decades of tireless devotion to our country” and said the award recognized the millions of people a day Limbaugh speaks to and inspires, as well as his charity work.

Limbaugh dominated the conservative talk show scene for decades, having started his popular “The Rush Limbaugh Show" in 1988, which ran for 33 years. According to the show’s website, it became the most-listened to show in America, boasting a listenership high of 27 million per week.

Limbaugh is widely credited as key to Republicans’ takeover of Congress in 1994, having championed GOP House candidates on his show throughout the election cycle. The radio host was presented with a "Majority Makers" pin from the class of lawmakers who gave the GOP party control of the House for the first time in 40 years.

Despite his celebrity status among many conservatives, Limbaugh proved to be a thorn in the side of many Democrats.

Limbaugh was frequently accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism through his comments and sketches, such as a song about former President Barack Obama featured on his show that said he “makes guilty whites feel good” and called Obama “black, but not authentically.”

Still, his popularity survived brickbats and thrived despite personal woes. In 2003, Limbaugh admitted an addiction to painkillers and entered rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, numerous conservative voices took to social media to share their memories of the talk show personality.

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly said Limbaugh’s legacy is “clear,” saying he was “the most successful radio broadcaster in history.”

— Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 17, 2021

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Limbaugh “revolutionized American radio.”

Rush Limbaugh revolutionized American radio. His voice guided the conservative movement for millions every day.



— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 17, 2021

And right-wing talk show host Ben Shapiro remembered Limbaugh as “an indispensable and iconic conservative voice.”

— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.