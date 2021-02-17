PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Norwegian Cruise Line, which has ships sailing out of Port Canaveral and the Port of Tampa, has extended its previously announced suspension of global cruises through May 31, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Tuesday.

Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, part of the same brand, also are suspended as Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings works toward a return-to-service plan that meets the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic sparked the CDC to issue a no-sail order on cruise ships in U.S. waters as of March 14, 2020, and that order was replaced by the Framework for Conditional Sailing on October 30. The “conditional sailing” order directs cruise lines to prevent, mitigate, and respond to the spread of COVID-19 onboard cruise ships to protect crews and passengers before they can resume sailing again.

People who are booked on canceled voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, or Regent Seven Seas Cruises should contact their travel adviser or the cruise line for more information, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said.