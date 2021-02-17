CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Suite Plants in Charlotte creates living wall installations.

These installations have watering systems for live plants, minimal care for moss, and can even be made with artificial plants.

Eric Westerduin, president of Suite Plants, was inspired to start the company after a family trip to the Netherlands where the installations were very popular.

Plants can be a buffer for sound and divide up large spaces, but Westerduin says they are becoming more of an art piece to keep people coming in to the office.

“I think the first generation was lead certification energy efficiency. Now people are looking at making the buildings nicer for the occupants or the employees and workers that are going to be there,” Westerduin explains.

The company has been in Charlotte since 2013, but most of its installations were in Silicon Valley and New York. However, Westerduin says the company is starting to get more local interest.

“I think at heart Charlotte was a conservative banking town, but now we’re seeing more of these interesting projects that are new builds, or like this where you’re taking a space and kind of reclaiming it. It’s fun to actually be able to do some of these in our own backyard now,” Westerduin says.

Suite Plants recently installed Moss Walls at Camp North End. You can see more of the company's work on its website.